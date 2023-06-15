Tolerance.ca
US: Nonprofit Hospitals Chase Low-Income Patients on Debts

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image © 2023 Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC) – The United States government’s failure to adequately regulate private nonprofit hospitals and to provide quality healthcare alternatives undermines access to health care, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today.  The 62-page report, “In Sheep’s Clothing: United States’ Poorly Regulated Nonprofit Hospitals Undermine Health Care Access,” describes how the US government’s lack of guidance and oversight allows privately operated tax-exempt hospitals to spend far less on making healthcare services…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
