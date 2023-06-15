Tolerance.ca
Central Asian leaders sigh with relief as Erdoğan wins presidential elections in Turkey

By Nurbek Bekmurzaev
After a cooling off in the relations in the 1990s and early 2000s, the blossoming of cooperation between Turkey and Central Asia has come under Erdoğan’s rule.


© Global Voices -
