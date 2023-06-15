Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong Court asks: Who are the defendants of the protest anthem injunctions?

By Oiwan Lam
"Even if [the injunction] successfully restrained Google, it would only prohibit its circulation within Hong Kong. The SAR government has to apply an injunction in the U.S.A to take down the videos globally […]"


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Central Asian leaders sigh with relief as Erdoğan wins presidential elections in Turkey
~ Indigenous knowledge is increasingly valued, but to fully respect it we need to decolonise science – here's how
~ Are tree-changers bad at managing their rural properties? A new study wades into the weeds to find the answer
~ We know how to boost productivity and lift wages – but it will take time and much tougher tax reform
~ EU files antitrust charges against Google – here's how the ad tech at the heart of the case works
~ Big hair? Bald? How much difference your hair really makes to keep you cool or warm
~ Why the Federal Reserve's epic fight against inflation might be over
~ For the first time, astronomers have found life-supporting molecules called phosphates on Enceladus
~ First Person: 'We want to be included'
~ Qatar: Hundreds of migrant workers employed as security guards at FIFA World Cup denied justice for abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter