Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Indigenous knowledge is increasingly valued, but to fully respect it we need to decolonise science – here's how

By Te Kahuratai Moko-Painting, Co-Director – Centre for Pūtaiao, University of Auckland
Tara McAllister, Research Fellow, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The concept of pūtaiao envisions a way of conducting science led by Māori and firmly embedded in the values of a Māori worldview. It offers a way towards decolonising the research system in general.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Are tree-changers bad at managing their rural properties? A new study wades into the weeds to find the answer
~ We know how to boost productivity and lift wages – but it will take time and much tougher tax reform
~ EU files antitrust charges against Google – here's how the ad tech at the heart of the case works
~ Big hair? Bald? How much difference your hair really makes to keep you cool or warm
~ Why the Federal Reserve's epic fight against inflation might be over
~ For the first time, astronomers have found life-supporting molecules called phosphates on Enceladus
~ First Person: 'We want to be included'
~ Qatar: Hundreds of migrant workers employed as security guards at FIFA World Cup denied justice for abuses
~ Japan Should Recognize Nonconsensual Intercourse as Rape
~ Rumors blame Ukrainian saboteurs for setting wildfires in Russia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter