We know how to boost productivity and lift wages – but it will take time and much tougher tax reform
By John Hawkins, Senior Lecturer, Canberra School of Politics, Economics and Society, University of Canberra
Craig Applegate, IGPA fellow, University of Canberra
Unless we boost productivity, wages growth could sink back to 2-3%. The Productivity Commission has some good solutions – and we’d argue redesigning the Stage 3 tax cuts should be on the list too.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 14, 2023