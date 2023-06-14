Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Big hair? Bald? How much difference your hair really makes to keep you cool or warm

By Theresa Larkin, Associate professor of Medical Sciences, University of Wollongong
We have millions of hair follicles on our body, including around 100,000 on our scalp.

This might sound like a lot of hair, yet humans are described as “hairless”. We have evolved to be the only mammals with a relatively hairless body, but still with scalp hair.

So how does your hair affect your body temperature when it’s hot or cold?

Compared with other animals, our hair does not have as much influence on keeping us warm or cool as you might think.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Indigenous knowledge is increasingly valued, but to fully respect it we need to decolonise science – here's how
~ Are tree-changers bad at managing their rural properties? A new study wades into the weeds to find the answer
~ We know how to boost productivity and lift wages – but it will take time and much tougher tax reform
~ EU files antitrust charges against Google – here's how the ad tech at the heart of the case works
~ Why the Federal Reserve's epic fight against inflation might be over
~ For the first time, astronomers have found life-supporting molecules called phosphates on Enceladus
~ First Person: 'We want to be included'
~ Qatar: Hundreds of migrant workers employed as security guards at FIFA World Cup denied justice for abuses
~ Japan Should Recognize Nonconsensual Intercourse as Rape
~ Rumors blame Ukrainian saboteurs for setting wildfires in Russia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter