For the first time, astronomers have found life-supporting molecules called phosphates on Enceladus
By Laura McKemmish, Lecturer, UNSW Sydney
Albert Fahrenbach, Senior Lecturer, UNSW Sydney
Martin Van Kranendonk, Professor and Director of the Australian Centre for Astrobiology, UNSW Sydney
Phosphorus is the most elusive element crucial for life as we know it – and we now have the first evidence there’s some available in the oceans of Enceladus.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 14, 2023