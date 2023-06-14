Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: Hundreds of migrant workers employed as security guards at FIFA World Cup denied justice for abuses

By Amnesty International
Hundreds of migrant workers hired as security guards for last year’s World Cup are still being denied justice for the abuses they suffered despite FIFA and the hosts Qatar being warned that they were especially vulnerable to exploitation and workers raising complaints and protesting about their treatment The post Qatar: Hundreds of migrant workers employed as security guards at FIFA World Cup denied justice for abuses appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
