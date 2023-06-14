Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan Should Recognize Nonconsensual Intercourse as Rape

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protesters attend a gathering of the Flower Demo movement against sexual violence in Nagoya, Japan, March 8, 2020. © 2020 Kyodo/AP Images A landmark bill now before Japan’s upper house of the Diet would revise the penal code’s definition of rape to include “nonconsensual sexual intercourse.” The bill, which may be voted on by June 21, will revise the country’s legislation on sexual violence only for the second time in a century. The bill would also increase the statute of limitations for reporting rape from 10 to 15 years and raise the age of consent from 13 to 16,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why the Federal Reserve's epic fight against inflation might be over
~ For the first time, astronomers have found life-supporting molecules called phosphates on Enceladus
~ First Person: 'We want to be included'
~ Qatar: Hundreds of migrant workers employed as security guards at FIFA World Cup denied justice for abuses
~ Rumors blame Ukrainian saboteurs for setting wildfires in Russia
~ Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive has finally begun - but why now and to what end?
~ Why does so much of the world's manufacturing still take place in China?
~ The type of school does matter when it comes to a child's academic performance
~ Stripping medals from soldiers is murky territory, and must not distract from investigating alleged war crimes
~ Who needs PwC when consultancy work could be done more efficiently in-house?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter