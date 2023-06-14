Tolerance.ca
Who needs PwC when consultancy work could be done more efficiently in-house?

By Emmanuel Josserand, Professor of management, EMLV, Paris and Adjunct Fellow, University of Technology Sydney, University of Technology Sydney
The Senate inquiry into the PwC scandal has prompted the New South Wales Legislative Council to launch an inquiry into the NSW government’s use of management consulting services.

While the PwC case highlights confidentiality risks and conflicts of interests, the Legislative Council inquiry targets a potential lack of value for money and the negative impact on the capability development of the public service.

As consulting expenditure by government has risen globally, so have questions about the efficiency of such expenditures. DIY consulting - the creation of internal consulting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
