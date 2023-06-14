First Nations women don't always access health care after head injuries from family violence. Here's why
By Michelle Fitts, ARC DECRA Fellow, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
Jennifer Cullen, Adjunct Associate Professor, College of Healthcare Sciences, James Cook University
Some First Nations women who sustain head injuries from family violence don’t access health care and support. We studied why and found one reason is a fear their children will be taken away.
- Wednesday, June 14, 2023