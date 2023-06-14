Tolerance.ca
Gareth Evans: the case for recognising Palestine

By Gareth Evans, Distinguished Honorary Professor, Australian National University
Since a United Nations General Assembly Resolution vote in November 2012, Palestine has had the status of a state within the UN system. It is not a full member state but, like the Holy See, a non-member observer state. Australia – after a heady debate within the Gillard cabinet – abstained on that vote.

The State of Palestine has now been recognised as such by 138 of the UN’s 193 members, over 70% of the total. But Australia – along with the United States and most of its allies and partners – is not one of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
