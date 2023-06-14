Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

To deliver enough affordable housing and end homelessness, what must a national strategy do?

By Chris Martin, Senior Research Fellow, City Futures Research Centre, UNSW Sydney
The strategy’s core mission should be to ensure everyone in Australia has adequate housing. That requires 950,000 social and affordable rental dwellings to be built by 2041, dwarfing current targets.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
