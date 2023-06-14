Tolerance.ca
China: US Top-Level Visit Should Focus on Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Antony Blinken, US secretary of state, speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing in Washington, DC, May 16, 2023.  © 2023 Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Washington DC) – United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken should put human rights concerns at the top of the agenda during his visit to China, Human Rights Watch said today. Blinken is expected to visit Beijing on June 18, 2023, his first visit as secretary of state, and the first by a US secretary of state since 2018. In a June 14 letter, 42 human rights groups urged Blinken to call on the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
