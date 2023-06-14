Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Little Mariupol in exile in Dnipro, Ukraine

By Olya Rusina
The hope of those from occupied Ukrainian lands lies in the people who are ready to rebuild everything — even if it means starting a humanitarian center in another city.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
More
