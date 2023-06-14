Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why have golf's warring tours merged? The possible explanations

By Leon Davis, Senior Lecturer in Events Management, Teesside University
Dan Plumley, Principal Lecturer in Sport Finance, Sheffield Hallam University
They say a few months in sports can feel like a lifetime. In March 2023, just before golf’s first men’s major of the year, the Masters tournament, we explained in The Conversation how men’s professional golf had been shaken up by Saudi Arabia’s billion-dollar drive for legitimacy. This was via the introduction of LIV Golf in 2022, created by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Presented as an individual…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Little Mariupol in exile in Dnipro, Ukraine
~ César Chávez, American
~ How traditional Indigenous education helped four lost children survive 40 days in the Amazon jungle
~ An element essential to life discovered on one of Saturn's moons, raising hopes of finding alien microbes
~ EU approves draft law to regulate AI – here's how it will work
~ Aviation turbulence soared by up to 55% as the world warmed -- new research
~ Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive has finally begun - but why now and toward what end?
~ Why positive education doesn't have to exclude punishment
~ I suffer from the world's most beautiful disease - and also the most expensive to treat
~ There could still be a ninth planet in our Solar System – here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter