Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU approves draft law to regulate AI – here's how it will work

By Nello Cristianini, Professor of Artificial Intelligence, University of Bath
The word “risk” is often seen in the same sentence as “artificial intelligence” these days. While it is encouraging to see world leaders consider the potential problems of AI, along with its industrial and strategic benefits, we should remember that not all risks are equal.

On Wednesday, June 14, the European Parliament voted to approve its own draft proposal for the AI…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Little Mariupol in exile in Dnipro, Ukraine
~ César Chávez, American
~ Why have golf's warring tours merged? The possible explanations
~ How traditional Indigenous education helped four lost children survive 40 days in the Amazon jungle
~ An element essential to life discovered on one of Saturn's moons, raising hopes of finding alien microbes
~ Aviation turbulence soared by up to 55% as the world warmed -- new research
~ Ukraine's long-awaited counteroffensive has finally begun - but why now and toward what end?
~ Why positive education doesn't have to exclude punishment
~ I suffer from the world's most beautiful disease - and also the most expensive to treat
~ There could still be a ninth planet in our Solar System – here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter