Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

There could still be a ninth planet in our Solar System – here’s why

By Héctor Socas-Navarro, Investigador científico en astrofísica. Director del Museo de la Ciencia y el Cosmos de Tenerife, Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias
Ignacio Trujillo Cabrera, Investigador científico en astrofísica, Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias
We all used to think there were nine planets. But in 2006 the solar system was left with only eight planets, when Pluto was no longer classified as such. But is it still possible there is a planet out there beyond Neptune – possibly way beyond it?

In the last 20 years, we have made significant strides in exploring the outer solar system. This hypothetical planet is provisionally known as Planet 9

We are talking about what is known as Trans-Neptunian…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
