Immigration detention continues in Canada despite the end of provincial agreements

By Linda Mussell, Lecturer, Political Science and International Relations, University of Canterbury
Jessica Evans, Assistant Professor, Sociology, Toronto Metropolitan University
Several Canadian provinces are terminating their immigration detention agreements with the CBSA. While that signals a move in the right direction, the federal government must also take action.The Conversation


© The Conversation
