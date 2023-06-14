Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan Immigration Law Creates New Obstacles for Asylum Seekers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Japan’s Tokyo Regional Immigration Bureau, which includes the Tokyo Detention Center, December 2, 2015.  © 2015 Yuya Shino/Reuters On June 6, just weeks before World Refugee Day, Japan’s Diet passed a bill to amend the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act. The new law allows the Japanese government to deport asylum seekers who apply for refugee status more than twice. The amendments faced fierce opposition from lawmakers, international legal experts, and civil society organizations. For people seeking refuge in Japan, they will be another obstacle. Japanese…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
