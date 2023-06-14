Tolerance.ca
How a UK hydrogen car industry could cut fuel costs and carbon emissions

By Ying Xie, Professor in Supply Chain Analytics, Cranfield University
Mingming Zhu, Senior Lecturer in Chemical Engineering, Cranfield University
Peter Clough, Senior Lecturer in Energy Engineering, Cranfield University
British car company Jaguar Land Rover’s owner, the Indian conglomerate Tata, is expected to finalise a deal soon to build a multi-billion pound electric vehicle (EV) battery plant in the UK.

This is a welcome development that could propel the UK car industry into a new era. But if UK manufacturers could develop hydrogen-fuel vehicles and infrastructure alongside EVs, it could create a hydrogen economy with fuel costs below today’s petrol and diesel prices.

Read complete article

© The Conversation -
