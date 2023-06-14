Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trans and gender-diverse people in Saskatchewan need better access to primary care

By Alana Cattapan, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, University of Waterloo
Gwen Rose, PhD candidate in English and research assistant with the Trans Research and Navigation Saskatchewan (TRANS) project, University of Saskatchewan
Improving the health of people who are trans and gender diverse means improving access to family doctors who are supportive, competent and confident in providing access to gender-affirming care.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can poetry in translation reimagine a free Belarusian–Ukrainian bridge?
~ How a UK hydrogen car industry could cut fuel costs and carbon emissions
~ Limiting global warming to 2℃ is not enough -- why the world must keep temperature rise below 1℃
~ 'Shy girl workouts’ aren’t just a great way to get fit – they may also help women gain confidence in the gym
~ A brief history of camp: from minority sensibility to political protest
~ Canada needs to set its businesses up for success in the clean energy transition
~ Climate change is making trees bigger, but also weaker
~ Adjusting jobs to protect workers' mental health is both easier and harder than you might think
~ Inside the black box of Amazon returns
~ Refugees are living longer in exile than ever before, with complex consequences for them and their host communities
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter