Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Forensic evidence suggests Paleo-Americans hunted mastodons, mammoths and other megafauna in eastern North America 13,000 years ago

By Christopher R. Moore, Research Professor at the South Carolina Institute for Archaeology and Anthropology, University of South Carolina
A forensic technique more often used at modern crime scenes identified blood residue from large extinct animals on spearpoints and stone tools used by people who lived in the Carolinas millennia ago.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Can poetry in translation reimagine a free Belarusian–Ukrainian bridge?
~ How a UK hydrogen car industry could cut fuel costs and carbon emissions
~ Limiting global warming to 2℃ is not enough -- why the world must keep temperature rise below 1℃
~ 'Shy girl workouts’ aren’t just a great way to get fit – they may also help women gain confidence in the gym
~ A brief history of camp: from minority sensibility to political protest
~ Canada needs to set its businesses up for success in the clean energy transition
~ Climate change is making trees bigger, but also weaker
~ Trans and gender-diverse people in Saskatchewan need better access to primary care
~ Adjusting jobs to protect workers' mental health is both easier and harder than you might think
~ Inside the black box of Amazon returns
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter