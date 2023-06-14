Forensic evidence suggests Paleo-Americans hunted mastodons, mammoths and other megafauna in eastern North America 13,000 years ago
By Christopher R. Moore, Research Professor at the South Carolina Institute for Archaeology and Anthropology, University of South Carolina
A forensic technique more often used at modern crime scenes identified blood residue from large extinct animals on spearpoints and stone tools used by people who lived in the Carolinas millennia ago.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, June 14, 2023