Why golf's warring tours might have merged

By Leon Davis, Senior Lecturer in Events Management, Teesside University
Dan Plumley, Principal Lecturer in Sport Finance, Sheffield Hallam University
They say a few months in sports can feel like a lifetime. In March 2023, just before golf’s first men’s major of the year, the Masters tournament, we explained in The Conversation how men’s professional golf had been shaken up by Saudi Arabia’s billion-dollar drive for legitimacy. This was via the introduction of LIV Golf in 2022, created by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Presented as an individual…The Conversation


