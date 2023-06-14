Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Word from The Hill: Coalition attacks on Katy Gallagher, Voice losing traction, future fund holdout

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Michelle and politics editor Amanda Dunn discuss the opposition's attack on Katy Gallagher for allegedly misleading parliament in 2021 about what she knew about the Higgins rape allegation.The Conversation


~ Global: Companies must act now to ensure responsible development of artificial intelligence
~ EU: European Parliament adopts ban on facial recognition but leaves migrants, refugees and asylum seekers at risk
~ Venezuela: Argentine courts must investigate crimes against humanity committed by Venezuelan authorities
~ Lidia Thorpe alleges she was 'sexually assaulted' by Liberal senator David Van – a claim he brands 'disgusting'
~ Woman jailed over abortion – an expert on what UK law actually says and what needs to change
~ Nigeria: More than 120 people killed since President Tinubu’s inauguration
~ How we collaborated in creating The First Inventors to celebrate extraordinary Indigenous peoples' knowledges and technologies
~ Mystique, minimalism and cataclysm: Cormac McCarthy's fiction was a dark counter-narrative to American optimism
~ Folbigg pardon: science is changing rapidly, and the law needs to change with it
~ DR Congo: Mass Graves Tied to Rwanda-Backed M23
