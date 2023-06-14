Tolerance.ca
Nigeria: More than 120 people killed since President Tinubu’s inauguration

By Amnesty International
Responding to the gun violence that has resulted in at least 123 deaths across Nigeria since President Bola Tinubu's inauguration on 29 May, Isa Sanusi, Amnesty International's Acting Nigeria Director, said: "It is horrific that attacks by gunmen have claimed at least 123 lives mere weeks after President Bola Tinubu assumed office on 29 May.


© Amnesty International
