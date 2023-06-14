Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Folbigg pardon: science is changing rapidly, and the law needs to change with it

By Laura Dawes, Research Fellow in Medico-Legal History, Australian National University
Since Folbigg was convicted in 2003, there have been nearly 3,000 additional single genes identified, whose different mutations can cause over 6,250 different diseases.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
