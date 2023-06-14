Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UNHCR calls for concerted action as forced displacement hits new high

The full-scale war in Ukraine, alongside other conflict and climate-driven upheaval, meant more people than ever remained uprooted from their homes last year, heightening the urgency for immediate, collective action to alleviate the global crisis, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said on Wednesday.


Read complete article

© United Nations -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mystique, minimalism and cataclysm: Cormac McCarthy's fiction was a dark counter-narrative to American optimism
~ Folbigg pardon: science is changing rapidly, and the law needs to change with it
~ DR Congo: Mass Graves Tied to Rwanda-Backed M23
~ Uzbekistan: Ensure Fair Appeal In ‘Extremism’ Case
~ Sore joints now it's getting cold? It's tempting to be less active – but doing more could help you feel better
~ Many First Nations communities swelter without power. Why isn't there solar on every rooftop?
~ India: Internet Shutdowns Hurt Vulnerable Communities
~ Why more than two-thirds of Australians think no news is good news (at least some of the time)
~ Bad break-up in warm waters: why marine sponges suffer with rising temperatures
~ Safety vests and helmets make cyclists look ‘less human’ to other road users
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter