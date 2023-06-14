Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Mass Graves Tied to Rwanda-Backed M23

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Two men indicate the position of a mass grave among banana trees near the Adventist Church on April 5, 2023. Several people were executed outside the church by M23 in November 2022 in Kishishe, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. © 2023 AFP/Alexis Huguet (Nairobi) – The Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group appears responsible for mass graves containing scores of bodies found in the village of Kishishe, North Kivu province in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Human Rights Watch said today. The bodies are believed to be those of villagers and captured militia members that…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mystique, minimalism and cataclysm: Cormac McCarthy's fiction was a dark counter-narrative to American optimism
~ Folbigg pardon: science is changing rapidly, and the law needs to change with it
~ Uzbekistan: Ensure Fair Appeal In ‘Extremism’ Case
~ Sore joints now it's getting cold? It's tempting to be less active – but doing more could help you feel better
~ Many First Nations communities swelter without power. Why isn't there solar on every rooftop?
~ UNHCR calls for concerted action as forced displacement hits new high
~ India: Internet Shutdowns Hurt Vulnerable Communities
~ Why more than two-thirds of Australians think no news is good news (at least some of the time)
~ Bad break-up in warm waters: why marine sponges suffer with rising temperatures
~ Safety vests and helmets make cyclists look ‘less human’ to other road users
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter