Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan: Ensure Fair Appeal In ‘Extremism’ Case

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Jahongir Ulugmurodov, 2022. © 2022/Private (Berlin, June 14, 2023) – Uzbek authorities should ensure a fair appeals process for a student sentenced to three years in prison for sharing a link to an Islamic devotional song, Human Rights Watch said today. The case against Jahongir Ulugmurodov, a 20-year-old student studying economics in a Tashkent university, violates his right to freedom of religion or belief. It is among a growing number of prosecutions of people in Uzbekistan for sharing content deemed “extremist” by the authorities. A Tashkent court is due to hear…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mystique, minimalism and cataclysm: Cormac McCarthy's fiction was a dark counter-narrative to American optimism
~ Folbigg pardon: science is changing rapidly, and the law needs to change with it
~ DR Congo: Mass Graves Tied to Rwanda-Backed M23
~ Sore joints now it's getting cold? It's tempting to be less active – but doing more could help you feel better
~ Many First Nations communities swelter without power. Why isn't there solar on every rooftop?
~ UNHCR calls for concerted action as forced displacement hits new high
~ India: Internet Shutdowns Hurt Vulnerable Communities
~ Why more than two-thirds of Australians think no news is good news (at least some of the time)
~ Bad break-up in warm waters: why marine sponges suffer with rising temperatures
~ Safety vests and helmets make cyclists look ‘less human’ to other road users
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter