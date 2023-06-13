Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why more than two-thirds of Australians think no news is good news (at least some of the time)

By Caroline Fisher, Associate Professor of Communication, University of Canberra
Kieran McGuinness, Postdoctoral Fellow, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Sora Park, Professor of Communication, News & Media Research Centre, University of Canberra
Meanwhile, new research shows Australian women are turning their backs on news more than men, which has implications for the media industry.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bad break-up in warm waters: why marine sponges suffer with rising temperatures
~ Safety vests and helmets make cyclists look ‘less human’ to other road users
~ Bones, the 'Cave of the Monkeys' and 86,000 years of history: new evidence pushes back the timing of human arrival in Southeast Asia
~ Rooting for the anti-hero: how fans turned Taylor Swift's short relationship with Matty Healy into a political statement
~ Brenda Matthews was ripped from a loving family twice. But she was born too late to be officially recognised as Stolen Generations
~ Can next week's special meeting in Chile break the deadlock over East Antarctica's marine park proposal?
~ 'Help, my kids keep getting head lice!' Here's how to break the cycle of nits
~ Light pollution is taking the sparkle out of glow-worm mating
~ Meet the biggest and most bizarre skink ever found in Australia. It became extinct 47,000 years ago
~ Young people are abandoning news websites – new research reveals scale of challenge to media
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter