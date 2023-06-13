Bad break-up in warm waters: why marine sponges suffer with rising temperatures
By Emmanuelle Botté, Research Officer, UNSW Sydney
Heidi M. Luter, Research Scientist, Australian Institute of Marine Science
James Bell, Professor of Marine Biology, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
New research has unravelled the mystery of why sea sponges die when the water gets too warm. The cause of death appears to be the sudden loss of microbes that usually act to detoxify sponge tissue.
Tuesday, June 13, 2023