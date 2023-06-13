Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Safety vests and helmets make cyclists look ‘less human’ to other road users

By Sarah Collyer, Research Associate, Caring Futures Institute, College of Nursing and Health Sciences, Flinders University
Mark Limb, Lecturer in Urban and Regional Planning, Queensland University of Technology
Bike riders wear helmets and high-vis vests to reduce their vulnerability on the road. Problem is a new study finds this dehumanises cyclists, putting them more at risk of aggression from drivers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why more than two-thirds of Australians think no news is good news (at least some of the time)
~ Bad break-up in warm waters: why marine sponges suffer with rising temperatures
~ Bones, the 'Cave of the Monkeys' and 86,000 years of history: new evidence pushes back the timing of human arrival in Southeast Asia
~ Rooting for the anti-hero: how fans turned Taylor Swift's short relationship with Matty Healy into a political statement
~ Brenda Matthews was ripped from a loving family twice. But she was born too late to be officially recognised as Stolen Generations
~ Can next week's special meeting in Chile break the deadlock over East Antarctica's marine park proposal?
~ 'Help, my kids keep getting head lice!' Here's how to break the cycle of nits
~ Light pollution is taking the sparkle out of glow-worm mating
~ Meet the biggest and most bizarre skink ever found in Australia. It became extinct 47,000 years ago
~ Young people are abandoning news websites – new research reveals scale of challenge to media
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter