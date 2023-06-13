Bones, the 'Cave of the Monkeys' and 86,000 years of history: new evidence pushes back the timing of human arrival in Southeast Asia
By Kira Westaway, Associate Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Meghan McAllister-Hayward, PhD Candidate
Mike W Morley, Associate Professor, Flinders University
Renaud Joannes-Boyau, Associate Professor, Southern Cross University
Vito C. Hernandez, PhD Candidate
In 2009, when our team first found a human skull and jaw bone in Tam Pà Ling Cave in northern Laos, some were sceptical of its origin and true age.
When we published a timeline in 2012 for the arrival of modern humans in mainland Asia around 46,000 years ago based on the Tam Pà Ling evidence, the sceptics remained.
In short, the site was given a bad rap. One of the most interesting caves in mainland Southeast Asia was frequently overlooked as a possible route on the accepted path of human…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, June 13, 2023