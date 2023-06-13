Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bones, the 'Cave of the Monkeys' and 86,000 years of history: new evidence pushes back the timing of human arrival in Southeast Asia

By Kira Westaway, Associate Professor, School of Natural Sciences, Macquarie University
Meghan McAllister-Hayward, PhD Candidate
Mike W Morley, Associate Professor, Flinders University
Renaud Joannes-Boyau, Associate Professor, Southern Cross University
Vito C. Hernandez, PhD Candidate
In 2009, when our team first found a human skull and jaw bone in Tam Pà Ling Cave in northern Laos, some were sceptical of its origin and true age.

When we published a timeline in 2012 for the arrival of modern humans in mainland Asia around 46,000 years ago based on the Tam Pà Ling evidence, the sceptics remained.

In short, the site was given a bad rap. One of the most interesting caves in mainland Southeast Asia was frequently overlooked as a possible route on the accepted path of human…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Rooting for the anti-hero: how fans turned Taylor Swift's short relationship with Matty Healy into a political statement
~ Brenda Matthews was ripped from a loving family twice. But she was born too late to be officially recognised as Stolen Generations
~ Can next week's special meeting in Chile break the deadlock over East Antarctica's marine park proposal?
~ 'Help, my kids keep getting head lice!' Here's how to break the cycle of nits
~ Light pollution is taking the sparkle out of glow-worm mating
~ Meet the biggest and most bizarre skink ever found in Australia. It became extinct 47,000 years ago
~ Young people are abandoning news websites – new research reveals scale of challenge to media
~ The origins of Brazil’s national jersey and its changing symbolism 70 years later
~ Trans woman MP designate advocates for a more gender-inclusive Thailand
~ Doug Ford at 5 years: Selling out Ontario's future to please the well-connected
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter