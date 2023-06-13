Can next week's special meeting in Chile break the deadlock over East Antarctica's marine park proposal?
By Lynda Goldsworthy, Research Associate, University of Tasmania
Marcus Haward, Professor
Tony Press, Adjunct Professor, Institute for Marine and Antarctic Studies, University of Tasmania
China and Russia have been blocking international plans to protect marine life in East Antarctica. Will next week’s special meeting in Chile break the deadlock? Australia hopes so.
© The Conversation
