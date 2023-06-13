Meet the biggest and most bizarre skink ever found in Australia. It became extinct 47,000 years ago
By Mike Lee, Professor in Evolutionary Biology (jointly appointed with South Australian Museum), Flinders University
Diana Fusco, Casual academic, Flinders University
Kailah Thorn, Technical Officer, Western Australian Museum
Researchers have found an armoured fossil skink 1,000 times heavier than the ones in your garden. Its closest living relative is the shingleback lizard.
