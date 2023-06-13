Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Trans woman MP designate advocates for a more gender-inclusive Thailand

By Prachatai
Thailand's LGBTQ+ community made strides in the last election after three self-identified LGBTQ+ people won MP seats, including one trans woman who hopes to make the education system more inclusive.


