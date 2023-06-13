Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Seeing dead fruit flies is bad for the health of fruit flies – and neuroscientists have identified the exact brain cells responsible

By Christi Gendron, Research Assistant Professor of Molecular and Integrative Physiology, University of Michigan
When fruit flies see other dead fruit flies, their life spans are cut short. Other species also undergo analogous physiological changes when seeing their dead.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The origins of Brazil’s national jersey and its changing symbolism 70 years later
~ Trans woman MP designate advocates for a more gender-inclusive Thailand
~ Doug Ford at 5 years: Selling out Ontario's future to please the well-connected
~ Senegal's internet shutdowns are another sign of a democracy in peril
~ Antarctic tipping points: the irreversible changes to come if we fail to keep warming below 2℃
~ Progress on disability rights risks going in reverse: Guterres
~ Guinea, Donors Should Find Way to Resume Stadium Massacre Trial
~ Zimbabwe’s uneven electoral field: Data protection laws used to deny digital voter roll inspection
~ The US role in the global financial system is changing – here's how it could affect the world's economy
~ The government says migration is too high – but the latest numbers reflect a crisis of its own making in social care
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter