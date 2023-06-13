Tolerance.ca
Guinea, Donors Should Find Way to Resume Stadium Massacre Trial

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Defendants in Guinea’s 2009 stadium massacre trial appear before the judges on the first day of the trial, in Conakry, September 28, 2022.  © 2022 Elise Keppler/Human Rights Watch For more than two weeks, Guinea’s landmark trial for the killings, rapes, and other abuses committed on September 28, 2009 at a stadium in the country’s capital, Conakry, has been suspended over a boycott by defense counsel. During the 2009 assault, security forces opened fire on a peaceful protest. More than 150 people were killed and dozens were raped. Security forces then engaged in a cover-up,…


© Human Rights Watch -
