Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe’s uneven electoral field: Data protection laws used to deny digital voter roll inspection

By Advox
In April this year, a number of eligible voters received accurately targeted campaign SMS messages from the ruling party, with details such as voters’ full names and where message recipients had registered to vote.


