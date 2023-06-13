Tolerance.ca
The government says migration is too high – but the latest numbers reflect a crisis of its own making in social care

By Tom Montgomery, Lecturer in Work and Organisations, University of Stirling
The UK government’s response to the latest net migration figures is that the numbers need to come down. But the UK needs migrants and the skills they bring – and employers know this.

This is particularly true in the social care sector, which has been in crisis for years, and is increasingly important given the country’s ageing population.


Read complete article

© The Conversation
