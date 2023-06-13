Tolerance.ca
Loan sharks: new data reveals they are often work colleagues or 'friends'

By Adele Atkinson, Professor of Practice in Financial Literacy and Wellbeing, University of Birmingham
Malai Gambrill doesn’t sound like your typical loan shark. She was a woman in her early 50s working in a hospital in Gillingham, not far from London. She lent £3,000 to a colleague and supposed friend on the agreement that they would pay it back monthly, paying an extra £5 for each £100 that was outstanding.

The borrower paid back £4,650 over a period of nearly three years, only to be told that they still owed £3,000. At that point, they went to the police. Gambrill’s…The Conversation


