Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Of mice and matriarchs: the female-led societies of the animal kingdom

By Tim Clutton Brock, Professor of zoology, University of Cambridge
Queen Elizabeth II’s record-breaking long reign was exceptional in many ways - not least because England has been ruled by men for most of the last thousand years. Until recently, the crown was passed to the monarch’s eldest son and daughters were married off to royals in other countries.

But in most other social mammals, females commonly remain and breed in their birth groups, inheriting the status and territory of their mothers while sons leave to find unrelated partners elsewhere.
Social relationships…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Progress on disability rights risks going in reverse: Guterres
~ Guinea, Donors Should Find Way to Resume Stadium Massacre Trial
~ Zimbabwe’s uneven electoral field: Data protection laws used to deny digital voter roll inspection
~ The US role in the global financial system is changing – here's how it could affect the world's economy
~ The government says migration is too high – but the latest numbers reflect a crisis of its own making in social care
~ Why medieval manuscripts are full of doodles of snail fights
~ Loan sharks: new data reveals they are often work colleagues or 'friends'
~ Ultra-processed foods: bread may be considered one, but that doesn’t mean it’s all bad
~ A science of sexuality is still possible — but not in the traditional sense
~ South African activist Frank Anthony wrote a novel that has been forgotten: why it shouldn't have been
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter