Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South African activist Frank Anthony wrote a novel that has been forgotten: why it shouldn't have been

By F. Fiona Moolla, Senior Lecturer in English, University of the Western Cape
The activist and writer has been erased from South Africa’s history - but new academic work seeks to restore his voice.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Progress on disability rights risks going in reverse: Guterres
~ Guinea, Donors Should Find Way to Resume Stadium Massacre Trial
~ Zimbabwe’s uneven electoral field: Data protection laws used to deny digital voter roll inspection
~ The US role in the global financial system is changing – here's how it could affect the world's economy
~ The government says migration is too high – but the latest numbers reflect a crisis of its own making in social care
~ Why medieval manuscripts are full of doodles of snail fights
~ Loan sharks: new data reveals they are often work colleagues or 'friends'
~ Ultra-processed foods: bread may be considered one, but that doesn’t mean it’s all bad
~ Of mice and matriarchs: the female-led societies of the animal kingdom
~ A science of sexuality is still possible — but not in the traditional sense
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter