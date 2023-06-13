Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Shaka Zulu is back in pop culture – how the famous king has been portrayed over the decades

By Dan Wylie, Professor of English, Rhodes University
Shaka iLembe hits TV screens on 18 June. The Zulu leader has never been portrayed as a real man - hopefully this time he will be.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Progress on disability rights risks going in reverse: Guterres
~ Guinea, Donors Should Find Way to Resume Stadium Massacre Trial
~ Zimbabwe’s uneven electoral field: Data protection laws used to deny digital voter roll inspection
~ The US role in the global financial system is changing – here's how it could affect the world's economy
~ The government says migration is too high – but the latest numbers reflect a crisis of its own making in social care
~ Why medieval manuscripts are full of doodles of snail fights
~ Loan sharks: new data reveals they are often work colleagues or 'friends'
~ Ultra-processed foods: bread may be considered one, but that doesn’t mean it’s all bad
~ Of mice and matriarchs: the female-led societies of the animal kingdom
~ A science of sexuality is still possible — but not in the traditional sense
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter