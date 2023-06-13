Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Another Trial for Human Rights Work Starts in Minsk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Anastasia Loika, 2022. © 2022 Private Today, the Minsk City Court held the first hearing in the trial against a prominent Belarusian human rights defender, Anastasia Loika. She is facing up to 12 years in prison in reprisal for her longstanding human rights work. Anastasia Loika, also known as Nasta Lojka, is widely recognized for her nearly 15 years of human rights work, focusing on issues such as discrimination, equality, rights of foreigners and stateless people, human rights education, and legal redress. In September 2022, Belarus’ law enforcement detained Loika…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guinea, Donors Should Find Way to Resume Stadium Massacre Trial
~ Zimbabwe’s uneven electoral field: Data protection laws used to deny digital voter roll inspection
~ The US role in the global financial system is changing – here's how it could affect the world's economy
~ The government says migration is too high – but the latest numbers reflect a crisis of its own making in social care
~ Why medieval manuscripts are full of doodles of snail fights
~ Loan sharks: new data reveals they are often work colleagues or 'friends'
~ Ultra-processed foods: bread may be considered one, but that doesn’t mean it’s all bad
~ Of mice and matriarchs: the female-led societies of the animal kingdom
~ A science of sexuality is still possible — but not in the traditional sense
~ South African activist Frank Anthony wrote a novel that has been forgotten: why it shouldn't have been
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter