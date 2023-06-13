Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prosecuting a former president is not an easy decision. A criminal law professor explains why

By Ronald S. Sullivan Jr., Professor of Law, Harvard University
One of the bedrock principles of the American legal system is that no one is above the law. When it comes to indicting a former US president, political factors must also be weighed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Boris Johnson has triggered a bumper byelection bonanza – I studied 148 past contests to find out what we can expect
~ Boris Johnson resignation: why Rishi Sunak can't afford to lose more than one of three impending byelections
~ Why it's impossible for public policy to rely entirely on science
~ Virginia Woolf would have loved The Great British Sewing Bee – as three of her novels prove
~ Over-the-counter opioids: does Britain have a codeine problem?
~ Annual numbers of excess deaths in the US relative to other developed countries are growing at an alarming rate
~ The overlooked story of the incarceration of Japanese Americans from Hawaii during World War II
~ How Pat Robertson changed Christian media and made it politically influential
~ Glass: Neither a solid nor a liquid, this common yet complicated material is still surprising scientists
~ After 'Rapper's Delight,' hip-hop went global – its impact has been massive; so too efforts to keep it real
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter