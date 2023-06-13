Tolerance.ca
Over-the-counter opioids: does Britain have a codeine problem?

By Amira Guirguis, Swansea University
Earlier this year, the NHS announced that it had cut opioid prescriptions by almost half a million in four years. But opioids aren’t just available on prescription in the UK. They can be bought over the counter at pharmacies in the form of co-codamol – pills that contain codeine and paracetamol.

Each co-codamol pill contains a fixed amount of 500mg of paracetamol and between 8mg and 12.8mg of codeine, depending on the product. (Co-codamol…The Conversation


© The Conversation
