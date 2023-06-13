Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kenya's budget doesn't allocate funds for new education initiatives – this will stall innovation in the country

By Moses Ngware, Senior Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
President William Ruto’s first budget for Kenya sets no education priorities. The Finance Bill 2023 doesn’t make it clear what Kenya is trying to achieve – stronger foundational learning, technical and vocational skills, or innovation.

This is despite the importance placed on deepening technical capacity to drive economic growth,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
