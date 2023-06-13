Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Killings, Rapes by Rwanda-Backed M23 Rebels

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image After the rain, traders leave the market with their luggage in Kitchanga, 90 kilometers from the city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, December 10, 2022. © 2022 AFP/GUERCHOM NDEBO via Getty Images Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have committed unlawful killings, rape, and other apparent war crimes since late 2022. The dire security situation has been compounded by martial law in the region and the collaboration of the Congolese army with various armed groups, mostly along ethnic lines. The United Nations Security Council…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Katy Gallagher says she didn't alert Albanese or Wong to the pending Brittany Higgins' interview
~ Kenya's budget doesn't allocate funds for new education initiatives – this will stall innovation in the country
~ Israel/OPT: Civilian deaths and extensive destruction in latest Gaza offensive highlight human toll of apartheid
~ Resolve first national poll to have 'no' ahead in Voice referendum, but Essential has 'yes' far ahead
~ For Joe Biden, the indictment of Donald Trump carries a heavy responsibility – and a risk
~ Don't blame workers for falling productivity – we're not the ones holding it back
~ A gothic, brilliant success: The Poison of Polygamy brings the first Chinese-Australian novel to the stage after 113 years
~ We need more than a 15% pay rise to beat the 3 stigmas turning people off aged care jobs
~ Don't believe the hype. 'Egg timer' tests can't reliably predict your chance of conceiving or menopause timing
~ World Bank / Jordan: Poverty Targeting Algorithms Harm Rights
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter